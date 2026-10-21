Chinese college graduates eschew urban life for farming

A viral job posting exemplifies a growing trend toward agrarian life

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of a young Chinese farmer taking a selfie with her crops, a man taking a photo of a crate of tomatoes, and a hand presenting a cherry tomato
Declining job prospects in cities have prompted the shift
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

With much of the world focused on China’s booming tech sector, newly graduated Chinese students are looking outside the box — and the city — for work. Rising unemployment rates and fierce urban job competition have inspired a trend toward farming among young, often university-educated, job seekers.

‘Rural revitalization’

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

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