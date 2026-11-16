Cookie monsters: how M&S got Britain hooked on sweet treats

Britain has found a new object of desire, and it comes in a pack of five.

The arrival of new Marks and Spencer cookies has “triggered chaotic scenes” in the bakery aisles, said The Telegraph. Such is the “viral reputation” of the sweet treats, shoppers have “scrambled to get their hands on new batches”.

The social media buzz, and healthy recent food sales growth, represents remarkable success for a retailer once viewed as “irredeemably fuddy-duddy and middle-aged”.

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Sweet smell of success

Buying the most sought-after cookies – including the most recent addition, chocolate and cornflake, costing £3.25 for five – has evolved into a competitive sport. Shoppers reported “fighting” over them, said Metro, while clips posted on social media show customers “rushing to snatch packets as staff load them onto shelves”. Some posters called the scenes “dystopian” and “diabolical”.

And the cookie craze is not just a “one-off”, said The Business Desk. M&S Food lines – from a “Chicken Caesar dip to its bueno iced lattes” – have exploded in popularity on social media, as the brand leans into a “more playful, indulgent side” while retaining a touch of luxury.

The online passion for M&S Food has been attributed to the company’s food development director turned “social media star” Kathryn Turner, said The Times. Her insider clips showcasing new and upcoming items have earned millions of likes and a devoted legion of followers who joke they are ready to “take a bullet” for her, making her one of the retailer’s “most valuable marketing assets”.

Recipe for growth?

The “scramble” for M&S products could hardly arrive at a better time for the retailer, said The Business Desk. It has “bounced back” following a cyberattack that “knocked the business sideways” 18 months ago, costing it more than £300 million. Food “has done the heavy lifting” in the recovery, with sales rising by 13.9% to £5.16 billion in the first half of the year.

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Viral crazes give consumers the “thrill of the hunt”, said The i Paper. Many of the most-hyped products “sell out as soon as they drop”, leaving “obsessives” waiting for a restock, or visiting multiple stores to get their hands on the products they desire.

Online hype may be an uncertain business strategy long-term, but in an economy where everyone is “supposed to be skint”, M&S may have cracked the code in creating a loyal band of followers who are “completely obsessed” with the brand.