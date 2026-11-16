In The Spotlight

Cookie monsters: how M&S got Britain hooked on sweet treats

Supermarket’s viral cookies are the latest hit in a string of consumer crazes driven by online hype

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Shoppers pass a Marks and Spencer Food store at the Broadgate Central shopping centre, London
Food sales at M&S rose by 13.9% to £5.16 billion in the first half of 2026
(Image credit: Chris J. Ratcliffe / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Britain has found a new object of desire, and it comes in a pack of five.

The arrival of new Marks and Spencer cookies has “triggered chaotic scenes” in the bakery aisles, said The Telegraph. Such is the “viral reputation” of the sweet treats, shoppers have “scrambled to get their hands on new batches”.

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Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans is senior editor at The Week. She joined as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from conflict and Caribbean politics to fast fashion and football. She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.

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