Rich, creamy butters to elevate your morning toast

After years of negative press, the golden spread is enjoying a revival

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Bread and butter with grains of salt
Butter is ‘reprising its role as a kitchen stalwart’
(Image credit: Westend 61 / Getty)

“Remember when butter was considered bad?” said Morwenna Ferrier in The Guardian. Now, though, there’s been a revival of the golden spread. In our “little treat” economy, splashing out on a slab of high-end butter feels “more manageable” than buying a “decent bottle of wine”.

After consumption reached a “historic low” in the 1990s following a spate of anti-saturated fat health campaigns, perceptions seem to have “shifted” and butter has enjoyed a “cultural rehabilitation”. This may in part be because it’s become “tangled up with the anti-ultra-processed-food movement” – unlike margarine, butter is seen as a “pre-industrial, farm-adjacent product”.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

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