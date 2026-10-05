Move over kimchi, natto is appearing in health food shops everywhere

Japan’s smelly, slimy beans are highly nutritious but you’ll need ‘nerves of steel’ to eat them

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Natto being lifted from a bowl with chopsticks
The fermented beans are ‘held together by strands of mucus’
(Image credit: petesphotography / Getty)

“It is smelly, slimy and contains bacteria”, said Justin McCurry in The Guardian. But after centuries of being eaten for breakfast by Japanese people with “nerves of steel”, natto is popping up in health shops around the world as a superfood to “rival kimchi, kombucha and kefir”.

Made of fermented soya beans, sometimes chopped “hikiwari-style”, which are “held together by strands of mucus”, natto is packed and frozen to retain its nutritional value. The beans – which smell like “particularly ripe stilton cheese” – are extremely versatile: they can be eaten alone or topped with “mustard, shredded onion, wasabi and a splash of dashi”.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

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