Quirky porridge toppings to boost your breakfast

Elevate your oats with sweet and savoury twists

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Woman holding a bowl of porridge
‘Drab to decadent’: content creators are sharing inventive topping ideas
(Image credit: Caravan Images / Getty)

The “biggest sign” that winter is around the corner is a “steaming bowl of porridge on the breakfast table”, said Chloe Mac Donnell in The Guardian.

Traditionally made by heating oats with water or milk and a pinch of sugar or salt, this simple and “humble dish” has been around for centuries. But now it’s going from “drab to decadent”, as people gripped by the latest fibremaxxing trend latch onto its high-fibre promise and look for inventive ways to dress it up for the 21st century.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

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