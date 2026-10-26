Spice, spice, baby: the enduring legacy of pumpkin spice latte

As leaves fall and the nights draw in, every coffee shop’s “non-negotiable” autumn fixture is sweeping consumers up in a “sea of spice-infused foam”, said Metro. You’d be hard pushed right now to find a menu where pumpkin spice latte is not on offer, with every establishment “from high-end bakeries to budget spots offering their own signature twist”.

The pumpkin spice latte made its debut in US Starbucks outlets in 2003 but it wasn’t until 2015 that it contained “any actual pumpkin”, said Britannica. The name came from the fact that the original cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg spice blend was the same as that used in pumpkin pie. The aim was to create a drink that captured the essence of autumn, and it’s proved such a hit that Americans now “guzzle about 20 million” Starbucks “PSL”s every year.

The pumpkin spice latte has “become a cultural phenomenon greater than itself”, said NPR. Over the years, it’s been seen as “shorthand” for everything from “basicness” to “femininity, and even for white culture”. But its most enduring impact is the “$500 million-dollar industry” it generates every year.

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With the average pumpkin spice latte now costing £5.25, you may want to try swapping your coffee shop’s “autumn favourite” for a homemade creation, said The Telegraph.

The “real secret to the drink’s success” is in the “warming” blend of spices that is sweetened with pumpkin purée. Even if you don’t have a milk steamer to produce the signature latte froth, you can create a delicious “all-in-one” version of the PSL by putting 200ml milk, 50ml espresso and 1 tbsp tinned pumpkin purée in a pan, adding 1 tbsp brown sugar and a pinch each of ground cinnamon, ground ginger and ground nutmeg. Heat gently, whisking once steaming. Pour into a mug and top with a swirl of cream and another pinch of cinnamon.