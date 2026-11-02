The fall of Poundland

High inflation and market competition have brought the high-street mainstay to the brink of collapse

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A sign above the entrance to a Poundland shop
At its peak in 2014, Poundland was worth more than £1 billion
(Image credit: Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Unexpectedly strong sales at Poundland are causing some to question plans announced by its US owner to “push the discount retailer into bankruptcy”, said The Times.

The future of the 36-year-old chain hangs in the balance after American investment firm Gordon Brothers filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators with the High Court last week – putting at risk the jobs of 12,000 employees.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK


Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.

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