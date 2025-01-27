The fall of WH Smith

A presence on Britain's high streets for over 200 years, the retailer may soon disappear

Exterior shot of WH Smith and the Post Office on a UK high street
'Untidy' and unloved: WH Smith ranks bottom in surveys of customer experience
(Image credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)
By
published

It must once have seemed that, "much like the British Empire, the sun would never set on WH Smith", said Alexander Larman in The Spectator. But the skies are looking dark.

The retailer is currently in talks to sell off its portfolio of 500 UK high-street stores, meaning a brand that has existed for over 230 years may follow Debenhams and Woolworths and disappear from our streets for good.

Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers. 

