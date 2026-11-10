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Weil Gotshal: A ‘Lehman moment’ for Big Law?

A 95-year-old law firm has fallen victim to aggressive poaching

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Weil law firm
Is corporate loyalty dead?
(Image credit: Reuters)

The swift downfall of “one of Wall Street’s most vaunted law firms” last week has put the legal industry on edge, said Erin Mulvaney and Andrew Scurria in The Wall Street Journal. Weil, Gotshal & Manges—a fixture among corporate dealmakers for nearly a century—was “one of the 20 most profitable in the business,” raking in $2.1 billion in revenue last year with “relatively few liabilities,” apart from a lease on a roughly 380,000-square-foot office on Fifth Avenue in New York City. What it didn’t have was loyalty. The firm has “hemorrhaged top lawyers” in recent months after rivals poached top partners, including private-equity attorney Ramona Nee, who was chosen to lead the firm in 2027. In September, Weil’s “top dealmaker,” Michael Aiello, left too, and “confidence in Weil’s future cratered” in a matter of weeks. “A law firm’s most valuable asset is its people,” said bankruptcy attorney Albert Togut. “If they go home one night and don’t come back the next day, it’s over.”

This is the “logical consequence of an industry engaging in a Darwinian war for talent,” said Chris Bryant in Bloomberg. Some legal superstars today are making up to $40 million a year, an impossible figure for most small or even midsize firms to match. “Big Law has moved away from paying counsel according to seniority”—which incentivized allegiance—“and has oriented more toward an individual’s results.” It’s created an “eat-what-you-kill” attitude that has made the entire legal industry unstable. Rivals “shouldn’t kid themselves” if they think “the same couldn’t happen to them.”

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