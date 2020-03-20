The week's best photojournalism
Dancing in Times Square, spring break revelry, and more
A ballet dancer performs in Manhattan's Times Square. | (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)
An empty Manhattan street. | (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)
A man walks through an empty railway station in Antwerp, Belgium. | (REUTERS/Francois Lenoir)
A man walks through an empty parking lot in Tel Aviv. | (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
A subway commuter in Santiago, Chile. | (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
A model quarantine zone in Kathmandu, Nepal. | (REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar)
Docked boats in Seattle. | (REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson)
An empty beach in Miami Beach, Florida. | (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
An empty store near Manhattan's Times Square. | (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)
Social-distancing mats on an elevator in Surabaya, Indonesia. | (AP Photo/Trisnadi)
A confectioner in Erfurt, Germany presents a tray of 'Corona Antibody Pralines.' | (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)
Spring break revelers in Pompano Beach, Florida. | (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)