A boy feeds sparrows in Berlin. | (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Mannequins provide social distancing at a restaurant in Washington, Virginia. | (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A conservator works on a transparent model of the human body at a museum in Dresden, Germany. | (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

A woman walks near a cardboard cutout of Clint Eastwood in Cannes, France. | (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

A man walks in London. | (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A girl uses a wall as a chalkboard in Buenos Aires. | (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

White House Military Office members clean a staircase for Air Force One in Allentown, Pennsylvania. | (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A health-care worker prays in a Jakarta hospital. | (REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

Migrant workers pray in a Singapore dormitory. | (REUTERS/Edgar Su)

A cemetery in Mexico City. | (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A disposable glove floats in Barcelona. | (REUTERS/Nacho Doce)

A man throws a plastic container of wine to a neighbor in Caracas, Venezuela. | (REUTERS/Manaure Quintero)

**See last week's best photojournalism**