A boy feeds sparrows in Berlin. | (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Mannequins provide social distancing at a restaurant in Washington, Virginia. | (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
A conservator works on a transparent model of the human body at a museum in Dresden, Germany. | (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)
A woman walks near a cardboard cutout of Clint Eastwood in Cannes, France. | (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
A man walks in London. | (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
A girl uses a wall as a chalkboard in Buenos Aires. | (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
White House Military Office members clean a staircase for Air Force One in Allentown, Pennsylvania. | (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
A health-care worker prays in a Jakarta hospital. | (REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)
Migrant workers pray in a Singapore dormitory. | (REUTERS/Edgar Su)
A cemetery in Mexico City. | (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
A disposable glove floats in Barcelona. | (REUTERS/Nacho Doce)
A man throws a plastic container of wine to a neighbor in Caracas, Venezuela. | (REUTERS/Manaure Quintero)