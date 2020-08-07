A man removes broken glass scattered on the carpet of a mosque damaged in the blast in Beirut, Lebanon. | (REUTERS/Aziz Taher)

A brush fire burns a car in Cherry Valley, California. | (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

A small plane after a crash in Proti, Greece. | (Ilias Kotsireas/InTime News via AP)

An aerobatic squad flies over a new bridge in Genoa, Italy. | (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

People reflected in a window in Berlin. | (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A hot air balloon pilot checks her rigging in Bristol, Britain. | (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

The moon rises behind the columns of an ancient temple near Athens. | (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

People ride swings at a Moscow playground. | (REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)

Soldiers perform during celebrations in Minsk, Belarus. | (REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko)

People in Bucharest, Romania. | (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

A health worker prepares to collect samples for COVID-19 tests in Hyderabad, India. | (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

NBA players during a game in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. | (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

