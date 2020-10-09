The week's best photojournalism
Flowers surround a monument, a dog gets blessed, and more
A dog at a drive-through blessing in Quezon city, Philippines. | (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A jockey and his horse after winning a race near Paris. | (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
A car swept away during floods in Breil-sur-Roya, France. | (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Decommissioned cruise ships in Izmir, Turkey. | (REUTERS/Umit Bektas)
An offshore gas field in the Mediterranean Sea near Israel. | (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Anti-riot police officers in Mexico City. | (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Police officers during a far-right demonstration in Berlin. | (REUTERS/Christian Mang)
A girl picks catkins in Sarighat, Bangladesh. | (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)
A female Lucha Libre wrestler during a drive-in event in Mexico City. | (REUTERS/Carlos Jasso)
An unexploded rocket near Mingachevir, Azerbaijan. | (REUTERS/Stringer)
A live-streamed Mass in Caracas, Venezuela. | (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Flowers surround a monument to massacre victims in Bangkok. | (REUTERS/Jorge Silva)