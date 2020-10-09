A dog at a drive-through blessing in Quezon city, Philippines. | (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A jockey and his horse after winning a race near Paris. | (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

A car swept away during floods in Breil-sur-Roya, France. | (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Decommissioned cruise ships in Izmir, Turkey. | (REUTERS/Umit Bektas)

An offshore gas field in the Mediterranean Sea near Israel. | (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Anti-riot police officers in Mexico City. | (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Police officers during a far-right demonstration in Berlin. | (REUTERS/Christian Mang)

A girl picks catkins in Sarighat, Bangladesh. | (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)

A female Lucha Libre wrestler during a drive-in event in Mexico City. | (REUTERS/Carlos Jasso)

An unexploded rocket near Mingachevir, Azerbaijan. | (REUTERS/Stringer)

A live-streamed Mass in Caracas, Venezuela. | (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Flowers surround a monument to massacre victims in Bangkok. | (REUTERS/Jorge Silva)

