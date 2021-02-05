A masked man waves as a volunteer hands out COVID-19 test kits in Woking, Britain. | (REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

A man pulls a bin carrying a Charlie Chaplin imitator in Peshawar, Pakistan. | (REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz)

A funeral in Jerusalem. | (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

A lion at a zoo in Spata, Greece. | (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

A Baby Jesus figure at a Mexico City chapel. | (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Rafael Nadal practices in Melbourne, Australia. | (REUTERS/Loren Elliott)

A flooded rail crossing in Nidderau, Germany. | (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

A SpaceX craft explodes in Boca Chica, Texas. | (REUTERS/Gene Blevins)

An air force helicopter display in Bengaluru, India. | (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Workers hang from The Museum of the Future in Dubai. | (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

The Vatican Museums' keys keeper walks through the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican. | (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Mannequins in a shuttered London store. | (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

