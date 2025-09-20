21 Donald Trump political cartoons

The nation's editorial cartoonists take on Donald Trump's relationship with Jimmy Kimmel, Jeffrey Epstein, war and peace

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)
In this cartoon, Donald Trump holds a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m ending the war on cancer.&amp;rdquo; He says, &amp;ldquo;Where&amp;rsquo;s my Nobel Peace Prize?!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This is a two panel political cartoon. On the left, a proper-looking British butler in a tuxedo knocks on a door as a Beefeater guard stands watch. The butler says, &amp;ldquo;Pardon, Mr. President, his majesty said that you removed something from his chambers!&amp;rdquo; In the panel on the right, Donald Trump wears a regal-crown in bed next to Melania, who cowers under the covers. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;That&amp;rsquo;s a lie like no one has ever told before&amp;hellip;fake news!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump speaking to Bill Clinton. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;They keep hounding me and hounding me for stuff they said I did a very long time ago&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; Clinton responds, &amp;ldquo;Me, too.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Taylor Jones / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Designing the New Seal&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; The image is dominated by a large circular patch with the words &amp;ldquo;United States Department of War&amp;rdquo; flowing around the image of a muscular and shirtless Donald Trump holding a rifle. He looks like Sylvester Stallone in the original &amp;ldquo;Rambo&amp;rdquo;. At right, Donald Trump speaks to a woman holding a pen and notepad and says, &amp;ldquo;I want more bulge in my bicepts.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This is a two-panel political cartoon drawn in a wildly comic style that mocks Donald Trump. In the left panel, Trump sits at his desk while a female secretary sits at another desk reading the New York Times. The newspaper has a headline of &amp;ldquo;Trump Ranked Dumbest Prez Ever.&amp;rdquo; A paper on her desk reads, &amp;ldquo;Trump&amp;rsquo;s Body Odor Sets Off Car Alarms.&amp;rdquo; Trump asks, &amp;ldquo;Has the times responded to my libel suit yet?&amp;rdquo; In the right panel, two other people are reading the New York Times with these headlines: &amp;ldquo;Trump&amp;rsquo;s Favorability Lower than Chlamydia&amp;rsquo;s. Herpes Demands Recount&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Largest Anal Warts Since Taft.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Trump gets a carving on Mt. Rushmore befitting his legacy.&amp;rdquo; It depicts the naked-woman drawing Trump made for Jeffrey Epstein on Mt. Rushmore. The other faces of presidents carved into the rock look concerned as they grimace and have wide eyes. Abraham Lincoln looks disappointed and turns his eyes downward.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon depicts Donald Trump at the gates of heaven where he is greeted by St. Peter. A recent quote from Trump is at the top right of the image, it reads, &amp;ldquo;I want to try to get to heaven if possible. I hear I&amp;rsquo;m not doing too well.&amp;rdquo; There is a U.S. mailbox next to St. Peter who says to Trump, &amp;ldquo;Actually, we voted against you&amp;hellip;We use mail-in ballots.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a four-panel cartoon featuring Donald Trump. The first panel shows him missing a putt as he says &amp;ldquo;Missed!&amp;rdquo; The second panel shows him with a can of hair spray and he says &amp;ldquo;Empty!!&amp;rdquo; In the third panel he eats McDonalds and says &amp;ldquo;Cold!!!&amp;rdquo; In the final panel he&amp;rsquo;s in the Oval Office and says, &amp;ldquo;I have declared three national emergencies.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Walt Handelsman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon shows Donald Trump from the back in what looks like a dark-colored jacket worn by an FBI agent. However, the back of this jacket reads &quot;FIB&amp;rdquo; in bright letters.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This editorial cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Other suspected creepy Trump art.&amp;rdquo; It depicts three different famous paintings: The Mona Lisa, The Whistler&amp;rsquo;s Mother, and The Scream. Donald Trump has written on each one with his pen. On the Mona Lisa, he&amp;rsquo;s written, &amp;ldquo;Never met her!&amp;rdquo; On Whistler&amp;rsquo;s Mother he&amp;rsquo;s written &amp;ldquo;Too old, not my type!&amp;rdquo; and on The Scream he&amp;rsquo;s written &amp;ldquo;Hoax&amp;rdquo; and drawn an arrow pointing to &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Walt Handelsman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

In this cartoon, a giant Donald Trump towers over a tiny figure with a lunchbox and a hardhat labeled &amp;ldquo;Jobs&amp;rdquo;. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s UUUUUUGE!!!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Scott Stantis / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump at the desk in the Oval Office. He holds up a copy of the image of the naked woman he drew for Jeffrey Epstein. This image originally read &amp;ldquo;Believe Women&amp;rdquo; but someone, presumably Trump, has crossed out the &amp;ldquo;W&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;O&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;N&amp;rdquo; so the image now reads, &amp;ldquo;Believe Me&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

At the top left of this cartoon, a file folder labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files (Redacted)&amp;rdquo; has been opened. The rest of the cartoon shows 22 pieces of paper that have been redacted with dark lines but the dark lines taken together each form a letter that spells out &amp;ldquo;TRUMP IS HIDING SOMETHING&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is illustrated in the style of the Simpsons. At left, a character that looks like Smithers speaks to Donald Trump outside the US Open stadium and says, &amp;ldquo;They weren&amp;rsquo;t booing, sir! They were yelling, &amp;lsquo;TrOOOO-OOmp&amp;rsquo;!&amp;rdquo; An angry Trump responds, &amp;ldquo;I don&amp;rsquo;t like the U.S. Open! I want the U.S. closed! Build the wall!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump in a wildly comic style. He wears a black T-shirt that reads &amp;ldquo;FBI: Female Body Inspector&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I was an informant for the FBI&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This Donald Trump cartoon shows Trump standing next to a &amp;ldquo;Jobs Report&amp;rdquo; chart that has been turned upside down so the arrow points up and to the left. Trump speaks to the people in the room and says, &amp;ldquo;Biden could never have turned the numbers around like I did!&amp;rdquo; A man responds, &amp;ldquo;Thank you for your leadership sir!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt whipping open her coat like a flasher to reveal Donald Trump&#039;s signature below her waist. Members of the press watch wide-eyed as they take notes. Leavitt says, &amp;quot;See? This is what Trump&#039;s signature really looks like...&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump and Stephen Miller on the roof of the White House. Trump holds a drawing of a naked female torso. Miller is drawn like a vampire and has bats flying around his head. Miller says, &amp;ldquo;Sir, the political cartoonists have gathered in North Bethesda&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; Trump responds, &amp;ldquo;Hmph! Probably plotting to frame me with another fake Epstein birthday card&amp;hellip; Send in the military!&amp;rdquo; The cartoonist has included many small details around the White House, including small images of different people looking out windows. They include Gavin Newsome, Jeffery Epstein with a shirt that reads &amp;ldquo;I heard DJT&amp;rdquo;, a fish in a fish bowl, Pete Hegseth, and Ghislaine Maxwell. Someone has thrown a Subway sandwich. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson flies by on a broom.

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump on a television screen. The headline is &amp;ldquo;Trump: I personally ended six&amp;hellip; no, seven wars!&amp;rdquo; The logo on the screen looks like a Fox News logo but reads &amp;ldquo;Fake News.&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I ended seven wars! The clone wars, the war of the worlds, the tomorrow war, the War of the Roses, The Milagro Beanfield war, World War 2 and the War Dogs. The War Dogs one was bad! They were eating the dogs.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Another Obscene Trump Drawing.&amp;rdquo; It shows Trump&amp;rsquo;s hands on a map of the United States of America. Trump has crossed out the &amp;ldquo;United&amp;rdquo; part and written, &amp;ldquo;I couldn&amp;rsquo;t care less!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

