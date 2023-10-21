5 muffled cartoons about the Trump gag order
Artists take on selective censoring, a mouth too big to cover, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
The origins of Hamas
The Explainer Where did the armed Palestinian group that rules Gaza come from, and what are its aims?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The rise of the far-right: Germany’s dreaded alternative
Under the radar The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has surged up the rankings in national opinion polls
By The Week Staff Published
-
The primordial wilds of La Gomera
The Week Recommends Discover the 'awe-inspiring' landscapes of the second smallest island in the Canaries
By The Week Staff Published