5 torch-carrying cartoons about Lady Liberty’s rough week

This political cartoon is drawn in a sad, lonesome way and depicts the Statue of Liberty sleeping on a New York park bench like a homeless person. She is covered by newspapers and has dropped her torch on the ground.

This political cartoon depicts a police lineup at the Department of Homeland Security. Two armed and masked ICE agents look at a group of five different Lady Liberty figures lined up, as if they are suspects. One agent says, &amp;ldquo;If you ask me, they all look like they&amp;rsquo;re here illegally!&amp;rdquo;

This two panel political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;How It Started&amp;rdquo; on the left panel. It depicts a man in black clubbing a Capitol P.D. police officer as a crowd with a TRUMP flag storms the Capitol. The right panel is labeled &amp;ldquo;How it&amp;rsquo;s going&amp;rdquo; and shows the same person, now with an ICE badge, clubbing a frightened Lady Liberty.

This political cartoon depicts armed ICE agents rappelling down the State of Liberty. There is a helicopter nearby and a voice from inside it says, &amp;ldquo;She&amp;rsquo;s armed with a torch! Probably antifa&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

This is a two-panel political cartoon titled &quot;The Next Arraignment.&quot; It depicts Lady Liberty in both panels. She holds the scale of justice and a sign that reads &quot;impartial.&quot;

