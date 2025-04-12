5 invigoratingly funny cartoons about healing the economy

Artists take on surgical precision, going under the knife, and more

This cartoon takes place in an hospital room. It shows Donald Trump, dressed as a doctor, holding a syringe in his tiny hands. A patient named "US Economy" lies on the operating table looking very sick. A nurse stands next to Trump with her elbow on his golf bag. Trump says "The operation is over and the patient lived!" The nurse says, "But the patient didn't need an operation!" Trump responds, "So when do I inject him with the bleach?"

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A cartoon depicts Donald Trump wearing a hockey mask reminiscent of Jason Voorhees from the "Friday the 13th" horror film series. Trump holds a large, bloody machete in his right hand, with the word "TARIFFS" written vertically down the blade. The background shows a dark, outdoor scene with bare trees, a crescent moon, and a few stars. A yellow speech bubble points towards Trump and reads, "THE OPERATION IS OVER... THE PATIENT LIVED AND IS HEALING..." The overall atmosphere is ominous and violent.

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

