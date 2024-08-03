5 ethically dubious cartoons about Supreme Court reform
Artists take on a leaning court, gifts for justices, and more
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
-
Copper coins: are they doomed?
Talking Point Treasury says no new 1ps and 2ps needed due to declining use – but would we really miss them?
By The Week UK Published
-
Why did the Secret Service fail to protect Trump?
Talking Point Secret Service under pressure to explain operational failures – and it's not the first time they’ve slipped up
By The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: August 3, 2024
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published