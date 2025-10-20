Political cartoons for October 20

Monday’s editorial cartoons include a $40 billion bailout for Argentina, Prince Andrew's titles, chaos at the CDC, and 'No Kings'

This political cartoon depicts Donald Trump with a red hat that reads &amp;ldquo;Make Argentina Great Again.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Connecting the Dots&amp;rdquo; and depicts a sick-looking child covered in measles. He holds a pen that reads &amp;ldquo;CDC Chaos&amp;rdquo; and has connected his measles with lines so they spell out &amp;ldquo;This is nuts!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a happy man and woman sitting on a coach watching a wall-sized television screen that has been split into nine different images. Each image depicts a massive &amp;ldquo;No Kings&amp;rdquo; rally with tens of thousands of people and signs that say things like &amp;ldquo;Deport fascists&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Nobody paid us. We hate you for free.&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;No king since 1776.&amp;rdquo; The man on the couch says, &amp;ldquo;And, don&amp;rsquo;t forget this are just the people who didn&amp;rsquo;t have to work on Saturday!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a nervous Prince Andrew and is titled &amp;ldquo;Royal Titles.&amp;rdquo; He wears medals on his suit that read, &amp;ldquo;Earl of embarrassment,&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Duke of Disgrace,&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Lord of Lies.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This political cartoon depicts Donald Trump in a small rowboat labeled &amp;ldquo;Argentina.&amp;rdquo; next to an American Farmer in another small boat. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;America First!&amp;rdquo; as he dumps water into the American farmer&amp;rsquo;s boat from a bucket that reads &amp;ldquo;$40b bail out.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts the headless horseman in a graveyard where a gravestone reads &amp;ldquo;Soybean Farmers.&amp;rdquo; The horseman is labeled &amp;ldquo;Brainless Trade Policy&amp;rdquo; and has a sword in one hand and Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s head in the other and yells, &amp;ldquo;Look Ma, No head!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon shows a caricature of a giant rich man with a cigar and a top hat that reads &amp;ldquo;Stellantis&amp;rdquo; and a giant bag of cash labeled &amp;ldquo;Billions in Gov&amp;rsquo;t Subsidies&amp;rdquo; crossing the Canadian border into America. Donald Trump is on the left and says, &amp;ldquo;Suckers!&amp;rdquo; A beaver with a maple leaf is at bottom right looking surprised.

(Image credit: Graeme MacKay / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a two-panel political cartoon titled &amp;ldquo;Trump Approved Face Coverings.&amp;rdquo; The left side shows three masked and armed ICE agents about to abduct a small child with his arms raised. The ICE van they arrived in is labeled &amp;ldquo;$75 billion ICE funding.&amp;rdquo; The right panel depicts a somber scene in a hospital where a child lays sick in a bed and three adults weep. A newspaper in the room has a headline that reads, &amp;ldquo;Cuts to pediatric cancer research.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place on Halloween evening and features Donald Trump standing at the door with the rich guy from the Monopoly game. They are about to welcome two trick-or-treaters bringing bags filled with candy. Trump says to the rich guy, &amp;ldquo;Here comes to more bags for you&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Political cartoon

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

