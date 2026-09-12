Political cartoons for September 12

Saturday’s political cartoons include ethics, the Bers, and more

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Published

A man in a suit walks past an office in Washington DC. The door reads, &amp;ldquo;Ethics Schmethics Committee&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A woman and a man are at home. The woman looks at a calendar showing September. The man is watching TV. The man says, &amp;ldquo;Are you ready for the &amp;lsquo;BER&amp;rsquo; months?&amp;rdquo; The woman says, &amp;ldquo;You mean September, October, November?&amp;rdquo; The man responds &amp;ldquo;Not really&amp;rdquo; as he looks at the TV which reads, &amp;ldquo;Time to clobber you with unrelenting, disgusting political ads.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2026 Hellertoon.com)

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