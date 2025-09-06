September 6 editorial cartoons

Saturday’s political cartoons include profiting from authoritarianism, and the National Guard entering the CDC

This cartoon shows a man in a suit walking past a bookstore selling business books. He looks at the book in the window. It&amp;rsquo;s titled &amp;ldquo;How to Profit From Authoritarianism&quot;.

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place outside the Centers for Disease Control building where a male and female scientist in lab coats watch a National Guard armored vehicle filled with soldiers climb the stairs to invade the building. One scientist says, &amp;ldquo;At least they&amp;rsquo;re wearing masks&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Making Childhood Great Again&amp;rdquo;. It shows two elementary school-aged kids about to get on a school bus. The boy says to the girl, &amp;ldquo;I was under my desk during the active shooter when Tommy texted me that he has the measles. I can&amp;rsquo;t get sick, I&amp;rsquo;ll miss my shift at the slaughterhouse.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

