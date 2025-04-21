Today's political cartoons - April 21, 2025
Monday's cartoons - Ice, egg prices, and more
Hegseth reportedly shared war plans in 2nd group text
Speed Read The defense secretary sent information about an attack in Yemen to a Signal group chat that included his wife and brother
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
Pope Francis dies at 88
Speed Read 'How much contempt is stirred up at times toward the vulnerable, the marginalized and migrants,' Pope Francis wrote in his final living message
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
Russia removes the Taliban's terrorist designation as their connections grow
The Explainer Russia had designated the Taliban as a terrorist group over 20 years ago
By Justin Klawans, The Week US