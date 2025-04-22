Today's political cartoons - April 22, 2025

Tuesday's cartoons - Earth Day, pollen season, and more

By
published

This cartoon depicts a man and a woman walking their small dog on a path through a park-like setting with trees and greenery. The man has a surprised expression and says, "OOPS! I TOTALLY FORGOT ABOUT EARTH DAY!" The woman, looking slightly exasperated, replies, "SO, IT'S LIKE EVERY OTHER DAY FOR YOU."

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts a sunny outdoor scene with a clear sky. A large, spiky pollen grain is pinning a person to the ground. In the background, two other figures stand looking surprised. One of the figures says, "HEAVY POLLEN COUNT TODAY!"

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

