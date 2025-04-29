Today's political cartoons - April 29, 2025

Tuesday's cartoons - Columbus Day, David Hogg, and more

By
published

This cartoon depicts a man and a woman sitting at a table, having breakfast and watching television. The television screen displays "COLUMBUS DAY: BREAKING NEWS." The man, looking somewhat bewildered, says, "WITH EVERYTHING GOING ON IN THE WORLD, FINALLY SOME GOOD NEWS! THEY ARE BRINGING BACK COLUMBUS DAY! REALLY? WAS IT EVER REALLY GONE?" The woman, looking unimpressed, replies, "WE CAN FINALLY SAY 'MERRY COLUMBUS DAY!' AGAIN..."

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The word "SPLAT!" is written in a large impact font above the action, which depicts a large, muddy pig labeled "HOGG" throwing mud into the face of a donkey in a suit labeled "DEM PARTY."

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest