Today's political cartoons - April 30, 2025

Wednesday's cartoons - Canadian elections, low poll numbers, and more

This cartoon depicts a beaver wearing a t-shirt that says "LIBERAL PARTY WINS ELECTION" and holding a paintbrush dripping blue paint. The beaver is in the process of painting a Canadian flag, with the maple leaf also being painted blue. A bucket of blue paint labeled "BLUE (BLEU) STATE" sits nearby. The beaver says, "IF YOU WANT CANADA TO BE THE 51ST STATE..IT'S GOING TO BE A BLUE ONE!"

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump riding a a gold escalator labeled "POLLS" that is moving downwards, indicated by a large red arrow. Trump says, "AND WHERE ARE THE DEMOCRATS?" A small speech bubble from the bottom of the escalator replies, "WE'RE DOWN HERE!"

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

