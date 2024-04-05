Today's political cartoons - April 5, 2024
Friday's cartoons - a deep fake, down to the wire, and more
Israel vows more Gaza aid after Biden warning
Speed Read Biden threatened to change U.S. policy on Gaza if civilians were not protected
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Back to backlash: is Amy Winehouse biopic trashing her legacy?
Talking Point Fans of the late singer-songwriter are unimpressed by previews of the upcoming film
By Jamie Timson, The Week UK Published
India elections 2024: the logistics of world's biggest vote
The Explainer More than 10% of the world's population is registered for a historic democratic exercise, with PM Modi likely to dominate again
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published