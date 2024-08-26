Today's political cartoons - August 26, 2024
Monday's cartoons - team spirit, Trump's five-point plan, and more
France arrests CEO of Telegram
Speed Read Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder of the messaging app Telegram, was arrested as part of an ongoing judicial investigation
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
'At stake are judicial independence and the rule of law'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
What did the Democratic National Convention signal about the future of the party?
Today's Big Question The three-day assembly was more than just a coronation for presidential nominee Kamala Harris — it was a statement about the where the Democratic party sees itself going next
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published