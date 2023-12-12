Today's political cartoons - December 12, 2023
Tuesday's cartoons - Zelenskyy in the red, McCarthy in the kitchen, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
Football violence: a return to the dark days in Europe?
Talking Point Turkish referee is punched on pitch as hooliganism is reported to be 'rife' across the continent
By The Week Staff Published
-
Judges allowed to use ChatGPT to write legal rulings
Speed Read New guidance says AI useful for summarising text but must not be used to conduct research or legal analysis
By The Week UK Published
-
Israel-Gaza: will embattled Netanyahu stay the course?
Today's Big Question Israel's PM facing 'political reckoning' but betting against him is 'like betting against the house'
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published