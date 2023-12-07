Today's political cartoons - December 7, 2023
Thursday's cartoons - Kevin McCarthy bows out, Taylor Swift conquers all, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
'Boris Johnson is unable to show grieving families the courtesy of truth or sincerity'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By The Week UK Published
-
What can Cop28 really achieve?
Today's Big Question Climate summit in UAE proves controversial as UN warns world is falling short of global warming targets
By The Week UK Published
-
Tory mood 'sulphurous' as Jenrick resigns over Rwanda plan
Talking Point Immigration minister and Sunak ally quits as emergency legislation 'does not go far enough'
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published