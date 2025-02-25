Today's political cartoons - February 25, 2025
Tuesday's cartoons - eggless, toothless, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Labour's consultation has been 'framed in terms that are far too favourable to big tech'
The Explainer Britain's musicians, artists, and authors protest at proposals to allow AI firms to use their work
By The Week UK Published
-
Is Gaza ceasefire deal about to fizzle out?
Today's Big Question Israel and Hamas accuse each other of deliberately breaking first phase of the fragile truce, which is set to expire on Saturday
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
A long weekend in the Cotswolds
The Week Recommends From chocolate box villages to grand stately homes, the picturesque region has plenty to explore
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published