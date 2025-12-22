Ashes to ashes, ducks to ducks: the end of Bazball?
Swashbuckling philosophy of England men’s cricket team ‘that once carried all along with it has become divisive and polarising’
Unprepared, arrogant, immature. These are just some of the words being used to describe England’s approach down under that saw them lose the Ashes to Australia after just three Test matches and 11 days of cricket.
In the three and half years since Brendon McCullum took over as coach of the England men’s team, the so-called “Bazball” philosophy he pioneered with captain Ben Stokes “told us that nothing was impossible, that no run chase was too big, that no situation was irretrievable, that no ambition was too haughty”, said the Daily Mail.
England’s final capitulation in Adelaide on Sunday “felt like more than the end of just a game of cricket. It felt like the end of an idea. It felt like that part of a revolution where an ideal bows to realpolitik and the thrill of the new is lost forever.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A tale of two openers
“Perhaps nobody embodies the emasculation of this England team on this tour, and the emasculation of the philosophy that has underpinned their challenge” more than England opener Ben Duckett, said former England captain Mike Atherton in The Times.
The “unorthodox, rasping opener” who “prides himself on how few balls he leaves at the top of the order” has racked up a grand total of 97 runs over the course of six innings in Australia, being dismissed for a golden duck in the second Test.
Contrast this with the famed England opener of yesteryear, Geoffrey Boycott, who won two tours of Australia and drew the other two. “Never really known for going on the attack as a player,” the now 85-year-old “has been on the offensive as England has laboured through this Ashes tour”, said the ABC.
In a scathing assessment of Bazball, Boycott hammered the team as “irresponsible, rubbish and too far up their backsides to care” and claimed “hubris has taken over from common sense”.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
‘Bazball as we knew it is in the skip’
Bazball was named after coach McCullum, whose nickname is Baz. In its “pure form”, it “defined Test cricket as a game of batting intent”, said The Guardian, but “as Australia have demonstrated, it is above all a bowling game”.
While there is “no disgrace at all in losing to these opponents”, England’s “failure lies in the nature of that defeat, in losing not just quickly but sloppily, losing in a way that speaks to a basic lack of tension and discipline, a refusal not just to do your homework, but to recognise that homework exists at all”.
After Adelaide, McCullum was quick to hold his hand up and admit that “we haven’t got everything right” in the series, including England’s much-criticised preparations and failure to play any proper warm-up matches.
This rare moment of introspection “is a massive step forward” for the England coach, said the BBC’s chief cricket commentator Jonathan Agnew, but “Bazball as we knew it is in the skip”.
It “now resembles something hollowed out”, said the Daily Mail. Over the course of three “sobering, humbling Test defeats, a philosophy that once carried all along with it but has become divisive and polarising, has had its soul ripped out and its entrails pored over by those who are now happy to say they always feared it would end like this”.
Attention will inevitably now turn to the futures of McCullum, managing director Rob Key and even Stokes. They may try to claim England’s “death-or-glory style can be retooled and rise again”, said Reuters. “In reality, it is unlikely to survive the bitter post-mortem that looms at the end of a series that had promised so much and has, to date, yielded so little.”
-
The strangely resilient phenomenon of stowaways on planes
In The Spotlight Lapses in security are still allowing passengers to board flights without tickets or passports
-
Four Seasons Seoul: a fascinating blend of old and new in South Korea
The Week Recommends Located right in the heart of the action, this classy hotel is the perfect base to explore the capital
-
How to make the most of chestnuts
The Week Recommends These versatile nuts have way more to offer than Nat King Cole ever let on
-
What India’s World Cup win means for women’s cricket
In The Spotlight The landmark victory could change women’s cricket ‘as we know it’
-
How should the cricketing world handle Afghanistan?
Talking Point England under pressure to boycott upcoming men's match against the nation, which remains an ICC member despite Taliban ban on women's team
-
Graham Thorpe obituary: 'chameleon' batsman with 100 England caps
In depth Cricketer's 'bottle in abundance' endeared him to fans
-
Future of Commonwealth Games in doubt as Victoria drops out
Speed Read Australian state cites cost concerns in ‘latest sorry chapter’ for the sporting event
-
The Ashes: can England mount a glorious comeback?
feature ‘Herculean’ task follows ugly scenes at controversial second test
-
English cricket is ‘racist, sexist and elitist’, says independent report
Speed Read Chair of governing body apologises after crushing indictment of the sport ‘at all levels’
-
England are the ‘undisputed kings’ of white-ball cricket
feature Ben Stokes scored the winning run as England beat Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final
-
Ben Stokes and England set up a ‘grand finale’ against South Africa
feature In an old-school Test victory at Old Trafford, England’s captain scored a century and took four crucial wickets