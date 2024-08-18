Graham Thorpe obituary: 'chameleon' batsman with 100 England caps

Cricketer's 'bottle in abundance' endeared him to fans

Nasser Hussain and Graham Thorpe celebrate a series win in the dark in Pakistan
Nasser Hussain and Graham Thorpe celebrate a series win in the dark in Pakistan
(Image credit: Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images)
By
published

One of only 17 male cricketers to have won 100 Test caps for England, Graham Thorpe, who has died aged 55, was a batsman of rare "skill and tenacity", said The Guardian

These traits were the "pillars of all his finest innings", including the unbeaten 64 he scored to secure England's "win in the dark" over Pakistan in Karachi in 2000 – one of the Test side's "greatest victories overseas". Pakistan had never lost in this city, and they had done everything they could to keep it that way, including time-wasting on the final afternoon. In the evening gloom, without the floodlights that are now standard, Thorpe struggled to see the red ball, but he kept his calm, and "saw England home". 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
England Cricket Team From The Magazine In Depth
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸