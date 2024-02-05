Today's political cartoons - February 5, 2024
Monday's cartoons - Elmo checking in, the social media trap, and more
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Taylor Swift to Miley Cyrus: female artists dominate 2024 Grammys
Speed Read SZA, Phoebe Bridgers and Lainey Wilson were also among the winners at LA gala
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
Has the EU finally defeated Viktor Orbán over Ukraine?
The Explainer Hungary's prime minister caved to pressure from fellow leaders following six-week standoff over €50bn Ukraine aid deal
By Keumars Afifi-Sabet, The Week UK Published
Poonam Pandey: the Indian model who faked her own death
Why Everyone's Talking About The Bollywood star has a reputation for outlandish stunts
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published