Today's political cartoons - February 6, 2024
Tuesday's cartoons - called shots, sinking ratings, and more
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Will Ukraine's leadership reset work?
Today's Big Question Zelenskyy hints at ousting of popular military chief, but risks backlash amid dwindling munitions, delayed funding and Russian bombardment
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
Say it with taxes: the financial benefits of getting married
The Explainer Popping the question this Valentine's Day or beyond could make your life richer in both love and money
By Marc Shoffman, The Week UK Published
The Regency Acts: what happens if King Charles can't perform his duties
The Explainer Monarch's responsibilities could be carried out by a regent or the counsellors of state
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published