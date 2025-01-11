Today's political cartoons - January 11, 2025
Saturday's cartoons - a welcome kiss, a kiss goodbye, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
5 evergreen cartoons about Trump annexing Greenland
Cartoons Artists take on changing priorities, taking a putt, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The New Jersey 'UFO' drone scare
In the Spotlight Reports of mysterious low-flying aircraft provoked outlandish theories, but old-fashioned hysteria appears to have been to blame
By The Week UK Published
-
Elon Musk's support for AfD makes waves in Germany
Talking Point The tech billionaire has faced a vocal backlash after backing far-right movement shunned by mainstream parties
By The Week UK Published