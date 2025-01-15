Today's political cartoons - January 15, 2025
Wednesday's cartoons - Hegseth's hearing, the cost of climate change, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Fundraising For A Better World
The Week Junior has partnered with SuperKind to launch the Fundraising for a Better World campaign.
By The Week Junior Published
-
The Girl with the Needle: a 'dark and scorching' gothic horror
The Week Recommends Magnus von Horn's latest film about a seamstress in Copenhagen after the First World War unfolds into a study of 'living terror'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
The decline of the contraceptive pill
In the Spotlight Fears of the pill's side effects, stoked by social media, behind switch to fertility trackers – or no contraception at all
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published