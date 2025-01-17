Today's political cartoons - January 17, 2025

Friday's cartoons - a ticking clock, an orange threat, and more

By
published

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest