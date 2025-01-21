Today's political cartoons - January 21, 2025
Tuesday's cartoons - early days, exhaustive executive orders, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Zimbabwe's walk on the wild side with Yellow Zebra Safaris
The Week Recommends Take a tour of two magnificent national parks with an expert guide
By Nick Hendry Published
-
Thailand's makeover into White Lotus-inspired glamour
The Week Recommends The location for season three of the hit HBO series is spurring a luxury 'tourism frenzy'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Axel Rudakubana: how much did the authorities know about Southport killer?
Today's Big Question Nigel Farage accuses PM of a cover-up as release of new details raises 'very serious questions for the state about how it failed to intervene before tragedy struck'
By The Week UK Published