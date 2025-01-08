Today's political cartoons - January 8, 2025
Wednesday's cartoons - denied, replaced, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Will Rachel Reeves have to raise taxes again?
Today's Big Question Rising gilt yields and higher debt interest sound warning that Chancellor may miss her Budget borrowing targets
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
7/7: The London Bombings – a 'sombre and compelling' documentary
The Week Recommends 'Meticulous' four-part series marks the 20th anniversary of the 7 July attacks
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Hebdo attack: 10 years on, are we all still 'Charlie'?
Talking Point Terror attack on French satirical magazine united the Western world in defence of free speech, but a decade on some claim 'the killers have won'
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published