Today's political cartoons - July 15, 2024
Monday's cartoons - presidential picks, fire season, and more
Aperol spritz alternatives to try this summer
The Week Recommends Swap the classic aperitif for ginger beer or limoncello for a refreshing twist
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
How political violence has influenced US elections
The Explainer Failed assassinations haven't always helped candidates at the ballot box
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
What can England learn from Spain's sporting prowess?
Today's Big Question Long-term investment in coaching young talent brings Spanish success at Euros and Wimbledon
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published