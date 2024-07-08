Today's political cartoons - July 8, 2024
Monday's cartoons - mixology, not a crook, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The Alice Munro claims rocking the literary world
Daughter says the late author knew stepfather abused her as a child
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
How conservative is Labour?
Today's big question Keir Starmer's party triumphed in the general election despite prioritising 'wealth creation and growth, not redistribution'
By Abby Wilson Published
-
Where to begin with mushroom coffee
The Week Recommends From sharper focus to more energy, a 'fungi-infused brew' offers a slew of potential health benefits – without the jitters
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published