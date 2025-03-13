Today's political cartoons - March 13, 2025
Thursday's cartoons - White House Tesla dealership, nothing doing, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Adolescence: Stephen Graham's 'powerful', 'poignant' Netflix drama
The Week Recommends Four-parter about a father grappling with the horrific actions of his son is an 'arresting and disturbing watch'
By The Week UK Published
-
The Seagull: Cate Blanchett leads 'powerhouse ensemble' in Chekhov classic
The Week Recommends Modern reboot has 'blown away the dust' from 1895 drama
By The Week UK Published
-
Black Bag: Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett star in 'punchy' thriller
The Week Recommends All-star Steven Soderbergh spy film is 'cool and confident'
By The Week UK Published