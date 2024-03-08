Today's political cartoons - March 8, 2024
Friday's cartoons - ladies' liberty, greedflation, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Sweden officially joins NATO
speed read The country applied to join in 2022, after Russia invaded Ukraine
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden swipes at GOP in fiery State of the Union speech
speed read The President criticized congressional Republicans and defended democracy and reproductive rights
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Britain's food poisoning problem
Why Everyone's Talking About Public urged to 'wake up' as hospital admissions for food-related illnesses reach new highs
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published