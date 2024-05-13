Today's political cartoons - May 13, 2024
Monday's cartoons - a portrait of humanity, cool re-brand, and more
Blinken: Israel's Gaza tactics risk 'enduring insurgency'
Speed Read The secretary of state criticized Israel's lack of plan to protect Rafah civilians
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
How strong are Hamas?
Today's Big Question Its numbers are 'notoriously difficult' to assess, but the Islamist group will offer 'lingering armed resistance for years to come'
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
Stay-at-home girlfriends: why Gen Z are rejecting 'girlboss' culture
Why Everyone's Talking About 'Soft girl' trend reflects disillusionment with the corporate ladder but has 'huge financial risks'
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published