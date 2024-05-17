Today's political cartoons - May 17, 2024
Friday's cartoons - secret projects, kicker speeches, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Texas governor pardons man convicted of BLM murder
Speed Read Gov. Greg Abbott granted a full pardon to Daniel Perry, who shot a Black Lives Matter protestor
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Fico assassination attempt exposes deep divisions in Slovakia
The Explainer Violence lays bare the growing schism between older, nationalist Slovaks and younger, pro-Western liberals
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Reality TV stars charged in 'finfluencer' crackdown
Speed Read Lauren Goodger and Rebecca Gormley among seven stars charged by the Financial Conduct Authority
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published