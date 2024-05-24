Today's political cartoons - May 24, 2024
Friday's cartoons - Haley's shining endorsement, AI deepfakes, and more
College athletes to get paid after NCAA settlement
Speed Read The new revenue-sharing model will see schools pay their athletes a cut of the money they generate
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Supreme Court lowers bar for racial gerrymanders
Speed Read The court rejected a claim that South Carolina's congressional map excluded Black voters
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
Abortions rise to record level 'due to cost of living'
Speed Read Low-income women face 'heart-breaking' choice, warns abortion charity chief
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published