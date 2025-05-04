Today's political cartoons - May 4, 2025

Sunday's cartoons - deportation, Canadian politeness, and more

This political cartoon depicts three children with worried expressions behind bars that resemble the stripes of the American flag and Uncle Sam's hat. A newspaper clipping in the foreground is titled "THREE AMERICAN CHILDREN DEPORTED."

(Image credit: Walt Handelsman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon, titled "CANADIANS SEND MESSAGE TO AMERICA," depicts the 45th Canadian Parliament building with a giant middle finger emerging from its roof and pointing upwards.

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

