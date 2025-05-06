Today's political cartoons - May 6, 2025

Tuesday's cartoons - rare earth minerals, rising prices, and more

By
published

This cartoon depicts a panda, wearing a military uniform with a red star on its arm, smoking a giant cigar labeled "RARE EARTHS." The panda blows smoke toward Uncle Sam and man who personifies the planet with an Earth-shaped head. Uncle Sam and Earth recoil with pained expressions.

(Image credit: Daryl Cagle / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a silhouette of a person with an umbrella walking across a giant barcode. Above the barcode, the word "TARIFFS..." is written. Below the barcode, the word "SHOPPERS" is partially visible on the person's bag.

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

