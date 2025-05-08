Today's political cartoons - May 8, 2025

Thursday's cartoons - divine retribution, ChatGPT in Congress, and more

By
published

This cartoon depicts two angels with halos standing on clouds, holding a giant lightning bolt. One angel says, "THE BOSS ASKED FOR A BIG ONE IN CASE TRUMP SHARES AN IMAGE OF HIMSELF AS THE POPE AGAIN ....

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House, sitting at a computer. The computer screen shows a chat interface labeled "Chat Legislate GPT" with a prompt that reads, "Write one BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL that will extend the 2017 tax cuts - and anything else Donald Trump wants." Johnson is smiling and typing on the keyboard. Below the image, the caption reads, "THIS WILL FREE UP ALL THE TIME WE NEED TO BE A DO-NOTHING CONGRESS!"

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

